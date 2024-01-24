RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $128.39 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $128.39 million and $944,831.92 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $40,077.82 or 1.00128521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00163545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00588833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00381080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00178931 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,204 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,203.58453873 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 39,726.67293497 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $583,438.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

