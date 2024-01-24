SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after buying an additional 715,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,056,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

