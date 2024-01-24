Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,442. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.
Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
About Sandy Spring Bancorp
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.
