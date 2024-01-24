Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.15

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 89824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Savara in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Savara Stock Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Savara

In other Savara news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Savara news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,843 shares of company stock worth $884,741 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,198 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Savara by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

