Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.12. 193,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,848. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

