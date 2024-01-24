Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

