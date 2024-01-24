Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,463 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after buying an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

