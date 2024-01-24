Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $387.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $388.69.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.88.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

