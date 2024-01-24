ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lifted by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 29,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $10.00 on Wednesday, hitting $763.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $696.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $616.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $775.96. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.68.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

