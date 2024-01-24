Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $12.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $484.98. 468,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.91 and its 200-day moving average is $460.83. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $508.78.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

