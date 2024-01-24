Signaturefd LLC Buys 365 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $98.60. 130,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,483. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Get Our Latest Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.