Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $75.49. 1,889,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,629,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

