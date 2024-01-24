Signaturefd LLC Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,694,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 791,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.51.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,433,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,162,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.56 and a 200 day moving average of $320.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $390.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.