Signaturefd LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,175,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after buying an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $74.89. 12,630,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,601,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

