Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,344,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zoetis by 6.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 123,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 16.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 16.0% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 127,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day moving average is $181.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

