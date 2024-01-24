Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.40. 133,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.89. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

