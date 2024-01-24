Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 7,585.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 357,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,458,000 after purchasing an additional 335,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SAP by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after buying an additional 297,217 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock traded up $11.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.73. 623,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.59. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $175.79. The firm has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

