Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Stock Performance

PKX traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 65,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

