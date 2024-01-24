Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 532,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

