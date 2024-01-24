Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 19,784 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.9 %

MDT stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,033,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

