Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 672 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 219,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $9.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.29. The stock had a trading volume of 124,472,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,006,602. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $180.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.54, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

