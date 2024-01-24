Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 9,339 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,566,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,328,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,879,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 226,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

