Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 2.7% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 84,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 254,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,265,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,240,000 after purchasing an additional 74,929 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $56.85. 3,524,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

