Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Has $570,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 0.4% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of BATS ESGV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,927 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

