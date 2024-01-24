Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VGIT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
