Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after buying an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,851,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,800,000 after buying an additional 329,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. 1,028,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.