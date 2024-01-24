Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTES traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.85. 48,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $101.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2539 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.