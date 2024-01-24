Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $8.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.89. 175,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,425. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $100.36 and a 52-week high of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.48 and a 200-day moving average of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

