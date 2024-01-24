SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 674,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 626,716 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $11.48.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $702.60 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,595,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,751,000 after purchasing an additional 897,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,770,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,196,000 after buying an additional 1,102,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,888,000 after buying an additional 707,690 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 19.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,295,000 after acquiring an additional 613,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 96,741 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

