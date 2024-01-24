SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06.
SL Green Realty Stock Performance
Shares of SLG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. 1,181,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66.
SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at SL Green Realty
In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 828,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,903,000 after acquiring an additional 330,703 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
