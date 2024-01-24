SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised SLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 1,874,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,086. SLM has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SLM by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

