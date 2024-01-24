SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

SmartFinancial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

SmartFinancial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 23,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,838. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $406.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock worth $336,056. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SMBK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

