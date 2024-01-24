Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,849 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises 1.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.05% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. 1,267,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,554. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6094 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

