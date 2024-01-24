Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.80

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €38.80 ($42.17) and last traded at €38.58 ($41.93), with a volume of 4869 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.60 ($41.96).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 167.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

