Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 22.2% Higher

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 590,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 321,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 22.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

