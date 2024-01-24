Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) VP Sells $35,048.66 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) VP Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $35,048.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Robb William Engle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Robb William Engle sold 4,162 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $23,973.12.
Sono-Tek Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ SOTK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 16,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a PE ratio of 82.57 and a beta of -0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sono-Tek
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.