SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Holdings Cut by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,403 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 4.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 749.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,495. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

