Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,648 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.56% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $198,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.05. 1,303,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.02.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

