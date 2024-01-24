State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,005 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of State Street worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

STT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,383. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

