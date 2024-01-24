STF Management LP Buys New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

STF Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,099,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at $21,141,500.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,445,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $136.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

