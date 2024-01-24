STF Management LP Buys New Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

STF Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,577 shares of company stock worth $7,752,377 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

