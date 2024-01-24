STF Management LP Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

STF Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 221,281 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 81,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 749.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.66.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $247.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

