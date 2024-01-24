STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TUGN)

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2348 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

