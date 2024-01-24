STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TUGN)

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2348 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.