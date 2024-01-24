Stifel Nicolaus Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $420.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.20.

Shares of ISRG traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,859. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.22. The stock has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,638 shares of company stock worth $13,470,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

