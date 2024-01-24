STMicroelectronics (STM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
STMicroelectronics Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of STM stock opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STMicroelectronics
Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,771 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STMicroelectronics
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.