StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
