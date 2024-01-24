StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.