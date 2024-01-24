StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 0.7 %

Origin Agritech stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

