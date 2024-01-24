StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.71. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

About Vista Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.