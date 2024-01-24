StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.71. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.76.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
