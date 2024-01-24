StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WH. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH opened at $78.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.