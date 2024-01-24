StockNews.com Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Energizer Stock Up 0.4 %

ENR opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.08. Energizer has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 85.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.